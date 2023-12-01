EPISODE 348: THE 500 BILLION DOLLAR MAN

X (Twitter) Challenges HighWire Facts in Viral Post; New Studies Show just how Wrong They Were About COVID Lockdowns and Mandates; Moderna’s Vast Spy Network; The 500 Billion Dollar Man Guest: Eric Nepute, DC, DNM
