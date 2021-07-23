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THEY'RE NOW ADMITTING THAT THE VACCINES CAN PASS FROM PERSON TO PERSON
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190 views • July 23, 2021
Fauci says it himself. "The capability of the vaccine from spreading from person to person"
Experts. Who? Like Fauci? You know how you can become and expert in something. Just "tell" 100 people about 4 to 7 times each that you ARE AN EXPERT in some field, or get on TV or write a book (use a ghostwriter) and bingo! People will start referring to you as an expert. You are an expert. Experts my ass.
Source: Mag Bitter Truth
Experts. Who? Like Fauci? You know how you can become and expert in something. Just "tell" 100 people about 4 to 7 times each that you ARE AN EXPERT in some field, or get on TV or write a book (use a ghostwriter) and bingo! People will start referring to you as an expert. You are an expert. Experts my ass.
Source: Mag Bitter Truth
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