9. Monero CLI Wallet: Monero Daemon Options

Additional Notes:



Please find the latest command that I used in the video in order to start the Monero daemon with options:



```

./monerod \

--rpc-bind-ip=<IP-ADDRESS> \

--rpc-bind-port=<PORT> \

--rpc-login=<USER>:<PASSWORD> \

--confirm-external-bind

```



with:

- `<IP-ADDRESS>`: The IP adress of the machine running the Monero daemon ("Monero node");

- `<PORT>`: The corresponding port, `18081` for the Mainnet ("Real Money") network;

- `<USER>`: A username that you would like to use;

- `<PASSWORD>`: A corresponding password.



Setting up authentication via login on your Monero node makes the node private. Only those who know the credentials will be able to connect their wallet to your node. This is good to start until you get more familiar with the other options and settings. Ultimately, if you want to contribute to the network and community, you will make your node public.

