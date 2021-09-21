FDA: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee – 9/17/2021

Posted 17September2021:

I urge you to share this with every doctor, rabbi and community leader you know.

This is very concerning and very real. Do not let them blow you off.

Let them know that listening to another opinion costs nothing, hurts no one and does not make you a conspiracy theorist.

It may actually save countless lives.

This meeting was regarding the approval of the boosters (which thankfully did not happen on a broad scale) but the data shared in this clip is regarding the overall vaccine program and MUST be heard!



The FDA’s 67th virtual vaccines and related biological products advisory committee just held this meeting less than 24 hours ago and they have presented data that admits to everything we have warned about over the last 17 months and for some of us over the last 7 years +….



Summary:

Are the shots effective? No.

Are they causing deaths? Yes.

Are they causing menstrual problems? Yes.

Are they causing pregnancy issues? Yes.

Do they reduce death? NO!

Do they reduce hospitalization? NO!

Are they connected to causing the new variants? YES.

Are they less effective than natural immunity? YES!

Are those who are unvaccinated MORE informed than those who are vaccinated? YES.

Steve Kirsch (Executive Director of the Covid 19 Early Treatment Fund).

“We were led to believe that vaccines are perfectly safe. But this is simply not true.”



“VAERS shows heart attacks happen 71 times more often, following these [Covid 19] vaccines, compared to any other vaccine.”



[Statistical analysis by a number of different experts shows] “We kill two people [with the vaccines] to ‘save’ one life.”



[Four different experts found] “There are 411 deaths per million doses. That translates into 150,000 people have died.”



[Referring to data about people aged 90+, from the Israel Ministry of Health]:



“In the most optimistic scenario, it means that 50% of the vaccinated group died, and zero percent of unvaccinated people died. Unless you can explain that to the American public, you cannot approve the boosters.”



[Talking about Maddie de Garay, a teenager who participated in the Pfizer trials]:



“Now she is paralysed for life. And there is no investigation. Please tell us why this fraud was not investigated.”



“Early treatments are a much better alternative to boosters. In Israel, cases are at an all-time high. In India, Uttar Pradesh is almost totally Covid 19 free. Almost nobody there is vaccinated.”



There are 8 hours of information and input from real experts, real doctors, real researchers, with access to real, verifiable information on the efficacy and safety of the Covid 19 ‘vaccines’, HERE.



As a result of being presented with that information, even the totally corrupt FDA has now pressed ‘pause’ on the Covid 19 vaccines.



What does that tell you, about how even more corrupt the government of Israel, and our media, and our health establishment is?