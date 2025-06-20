6-20-25_Israelis and Iranians Worship in a Bomb Shelter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Missiles were flying overhead… but in the shelter, we lifted up the name of Jesus. In the midst of war, Israelis and Iranians gathered underground - not in fear, but in faith. We worshiped, we prayed, and we declared God’s peace and victory over our nations.🎥 Special thanks to Isaiah 24 Project for sponsoring this moment. Recorded at the Bomb Shelter of Beit Immanuel Tel Aviv.✨ One in Christ Once seen as enemies, now side by side— worshiping as one family in Yeshua. 🔥 Worship in the fire 🕊️ Peace in the chaos 🙏 Hope in the darkness 📖 “As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds His people from this time forth and forever.” – Psalm 125:2 🎶 Team: Emanuel Roro https://emanuelroro.com – Worship Leader Shai Sol – Cajon + Vocals ([Support Shai](https://actintl.givingfuel.com/shai-sol)) Joseph Genosar – Piano + Vocals Miri Knijanski – Violin Ronen Aharonian – Sound engineer Yoel Knoll – Video engineer Robert Szydlo – Mix & master engineer Guests – Ramin & Emily C. Emanuel