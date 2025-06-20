BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
6-20-25_Israelis and Iranians Worship in a Bomb Shelter
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
31 views • 1 day ago

Missiles were flying overhead… but in the shelter, we lifted up the name of Jesus. In the midst of war, Israelis and Iranians gathered underground - not in fear, but in faith. We worshiped, we prayed, and we declared God’s peace and victory over our nations.🎥 Special thanks to Isaiah 24 Project for sponsoring this moment. Recorded at the Bomb Shelter of Beit Immanuel Tel Aviv.✨ One in Christ Once seen as enemies, now side by side— worshiping as one family in Yeshua. 🔥 Worship in the fire 🕊️ Peace in the chaos 🙏 Hope in the darkness 📖 “As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds His people from this time forth and forever.” – Psalm 125:2 🎶 Team: Emanuel Roro https://emanuelroro.com – Worship Leader Shai Sol – Cajon + Vocals ([Support Shai](https://actintl.givingfuel.com/shai-sol)) Joseph Genosar – Piano + Vocals Miri Knijanski – Violin Ronen Aharonian – Sound engineer Yoel Knoll – Video engineer Robert Szydlo – Mix & master engineer Guests – Ramin & Emily C. Emanuel

Keywords
worshipisraeliiraniansmessiah yahusha
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
