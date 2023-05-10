https://gettr.com/post/p2gjxcv3da3

05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】 Nicole Tsai: The CCP has set up a secret police station in lower Manhattan. The Judicial Watch filed a public information request to the FBI last October, demanding disclosure of information about it whereas the FBI denied the existence of such information. This raises the question of whether the role of the US government is to protect the American people's interests or defend the CCP’s crimes.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】妮可：中共在曼哈顿下城设立了一个秘密警察局。司法观察基金会去年10月向联邦调查局提交了公开信息请求，要求其披露相关信息，而联邦调查局否认存在相关信息。这让人质疑美国政府的职责是保护美国人民的利益还是维护中共的罪恶。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



