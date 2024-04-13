Create New Account
Discomfort while meditating , choosing where to focus your attention, the body or the void??????
Here I answer a question from a viewer about what to do when the body screams out for your attention during meditation. For courses and meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME Now available on the Patreon site.https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron' website: www.sarita-sol.com Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats. https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.sarita-sol.com

