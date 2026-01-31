BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Satan Lucifer told his top world ruler Crone witch Jessie he plans to kill all his Satanists witches
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
518 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2026). Directly under Satan Lucifer, the world's top ruler "5 Mothers of Darkness" leader Crone witch Jessie of the Satanist side, who manages the Bilderberg Satanic Druid Council that runs all the nations’ governments (Carolyn Hamlett ran the light side white witches above the Illuminati under Satan Lucifer) was told by Satan Lucifer that he plans to kill all his reptilian hybrid Satanists & witches after he uses them to get rid of the Christians, and he plans to create a cloned “human soul energy battery” livestock “human meat food” “child sex slave” automaton specie. Warn all your church donators and all our enemies too with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that they will form a mob riot and drag you out of your church and throw you into the mental asylum and the demon-possessed enemy will try to kill you, and all your millions of church member witch assassins will plot how to crucify you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you want to show your unmoving allegiance to Satan Lucifer and you want the blood of billions of people on your hands and you are absolutely out of your mind.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID&#8217;s Failed Playbook

Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID’s Failed Playbook

Morgan S. Verity
White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

Ramon Tomey
Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Kevin Hughes
Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Patrick Lewis
The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

Belle Carter
Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy