Sleep State And Soul Condition, Addictions Acted Out In Sleep State, Intellect vs Unhealed Emotions Driving the Action, Why It Is Lot Harder to Maintain Facade In Sleep State? Rage in My Sleep State
47 views • 10 months ago
Full Original:
20111106 Spirit Life - The Sleep State S1P1
Cut:
28m25s - 37m43s
Website:
spiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionnew new agesoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingfacade vs real selfsleep state and soul conditionsleep state and addictionssleep state and angerangry with my father
