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Watch: Trump Conveniently Forgets What WikiLeaks Is After Julian Assange's Arrest
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60 views • March 28, 2022
Remember when one of WikiLeaks‘s biggest fans turned his back on the organization following the arrest of Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London?
We do.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/watch-trump-conveniently-forgets-what-wikileaks-is-after-juliange-assanges-arrest/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
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We do.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/watch-trump-conveniently-forgets-what-wikileaks-is-after-juliange-assanges-arrest/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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