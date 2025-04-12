Gold Soars, Dollar Collapses | Real ID by May 7th | Trump - Move Palestinians Out 4/11/25

Weekly News Report! If you're like me and haven't been to an amusement park in years, this week's market has more than made up for our lack of roller coaster bemusement. Trump's tariffs slammed the market, which reversed in historic fashion after he announced a 90-day pause. China is still on the hook for a $125 tariff and is doubling down. DHS Kristi Noem warns Americans to get a Real ID before May 7th. Trump reversing course on illegal immigration, recalling farmworkers. Tulsi Gabbard reveals more RFK Sr. and MLK files are on their way. Popular kids game Minecraft has been made into a movie, and teen boys are trashing theaters in uncontrolled excitement. A tragic helicopter accident leaves 6 dead in the Hudson River. John Rich tells a story about how he got Trump to stop talking about the jab. Trump meets with Netanyahu: "If you move the Palestinians out, you'll have a freedom zone. You'll call Gaza the Freedom Zone." Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-move-palestinians-out/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%