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Roger Waters, Israel is a terrorist, apartheid, racist regime
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187 views • January 02, 2022
Roger Waters, Israel is a terrorist, apartheid, racist regime
Roger Waters: Israel is a ‘terrorist, apartheid, racist regime!’ (E1093)
https://www.rt.com/shows/going-underground/543943-roger-waters-israel-racist-regime/
On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters. He discusses attempts to prosecute Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz for war crimes against Palestinians, his classification of Israel as a “terrorist, apartheid, racist, colonialist regime,” what President Joe Biden represents and his views on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the persecution of Julian Assange and Steven Donziger, and much more.
Roger Waters: Israel is a ‘terrorist, apartheid, racist regime!’ (E1093)
https://www.rt.com/shows/going-underground/543943-roger-waters-israel-racist-regime/
On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters. He discusses attempts to prosecute Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz for war crimes against Palestinians, his classification of Israel as a “terrorist, apartheid, racist, colonialist regime,” what President Joe Biden represents and his views on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the persecution of Julian Assange and Steven Donziger, and much more.
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