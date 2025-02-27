Shifting Our World REQUIRES A Whole New Perspective - WTPN ft. Cory Endrulat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview, Cory Endrulat talks with We The People Network and Qigong practitioner Edward Dolezal. Can we bridge the problems with politics with psychology or spirituality? Is political action the only action we can take to change the world? Perhaps we need a worldview shift, hearing from new perspectives.
5-Acre Education Project In Tampa Florida: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeFx0-2jdnA
Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed
The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
Event With Over 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://nita.one/summit
Over 70 Clips & 100s of Resources Of People Telling You The Most Important Knowledge: https://theliberator.us/show
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
