Unconventional Warfare - Is the CCP's Illicit Fentanyl an Attack on America?

America is under attack. Our porous border is not just being stormed by illegal immigrants, but the cartels are trafficking tons of lethal and illicit Fentanyl into our communities and it is killing scores of our military and working-aged men and women. We asked some of the families who have lost loved ones to the maladministration of our legislative and executive branches to speak with us; to share their stories and how they are working to try and reduce the trafficking of such a harmful substance in South Carolina.
