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Argentina's Plan, to take-in Israeli Refugees: Andinia Is No Longer a Theory, It's a Filed Gov't Document
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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BREAKING: Argentina's Plan Andinia Is No Longer a Theory, It's a Filed Government Document

We covered this months ago when Patagonia was burning, now the documents are in black and white.

A leaked Argentine government file (MS-26) reveals a "preventive plan" to receive up to 300,000 Israeli refugees — exclusively Israeli citizens, zero provision for Iranian or other civilian war victims.

Separately, expediente AR-MOPU-ISR-0426-7781, filed March 8, 2026, proposes a private settlement in Patagonia called "Barrio Privado Josué, Profeta de Israel," 100,000 hectares of fire-scorched land. Four times the size of Gaza. Construction set to begin April 2026.

Milei gutted fire management budgets by 81%, repealed post-fire land-use protections, and opened migration pacts for Israeli nationals, while fires cleared the very land now being developed.

We said it then. The documents are saying it now.


➡️Read our article we published back in January detailing the plan. (https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/unmasking-the-flames-israels-shadow?r=2k2821&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true)

@DD Geopolitics

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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