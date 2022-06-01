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VN Sussmann Verdict, Gun Control, True the Vote in AZ, Fauci Monkey Pox Grant Revealed 6.1
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Featured Content:
Ryan
Michael Sussmann Found “Not Guilty” https://vigilant.news/2022/05/michael-sussmann-found-not-guilty/
FBI Kept Office at DNC Law firm Perkins Coie
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/fbi-kept-office-at-dnc-law-firm-perkins-coie/
Poll Finds That Most Americans Blame Mental Health for Mass Shootings, Not Guns
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/poll-finds-that-most-americans-blame-mental-health-for-mass-shootings-not-guns/
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INJUSTICE: At Least 35 Child and Sex Abusers Never Prosecuted, Southern Baptist Convention List Confirms
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/injustice-at-least-35-child-and-sex-abusers-never-prosecuted-southern-baptist-convention-list-confirms/
“Blaxit” – Black Staffers Fleeing Biden White House in Droves
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/blaxit-black-staffers-fleeing-biden-white-house-droves/
REVEALED: Fauci’s Recent, $10M Monkeypox Grant
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/30/fauci-funded-monkeypox-virus-treatment-study/?fbclid=IwAR3twa0cfEO9uichSlVnOnsLczazb8zFloIqrmGjtlDX0xktsUsDVCYRRF0
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Stomach-Churning Video Shows TX School Shooter Holding Bag of Dead Cats with Sick Smile on His Face
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/stomach-churning-video-shows-tx-school-shooter-holding-bag-dead-cats-sick-smile-face
Pelosi’s Dirty Little Secret, Husband Killed His Brother in a Joyride Accident 65 Years Before Weekend Arrest
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/pelosis-husband-killed-brother-joyride-accident-65-years-weekend-arrest
HHS Announced The Launch The Office of Environmental Justice – Will Focus on Climate-Related Health Issues in Marginalized Communities
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/hhs-announced-launch-office-environmental-justice-will-focus-climate-related-health-issues-marginalized-communities/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• How Do We Know?: An Introduction to Epistemology
https://amzn.to/3vYM53o
DESCRIPTION: What does it mean to know something? Can we have confidence in our knowledge? Epistemology, the study of knowledge, can often seem like a daunting subject. And yet few topics are more basic to human life. We are inquisitive creatures by nature, and the unending quest for truth leads us to raise difficult questions about the quest itself. What are the conditions, sources and limits of our knowledge? Do our beliefs need to be rationally justified? Can we have certainty? In this primer on epistemology, James Dew and Mark Foreman guide students through this discipline in philosophy. By asking basic questions and using clear, jargon-free language, they provide an entry into some of the most important issues in contemporary philosophy.
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Patel Patriot | Are Patriots in Control? Exploring Devolution
https://rumble.com/v149b1t-interview-patel-patriot-are-patriots-in-control-exploring-devolution.html
Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant
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