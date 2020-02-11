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What Exactly has Trump done for the Black Community? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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19 views • February 11, 2020
In 2016, Donald Trump received a slightly higher share of the black vote than did Mitt Romney in 2012 or John McCain in 2008. But he still received just 8 percent.
Now black support for Trump is in the mid-30s. While a 30 percent approval rating doesn’t necessarily translate into a 30 percent vote-share from black Americans in 2020, 30 percent approval is significant. Even if black support for Trump were in the mid-teens on election day, that could swing states like Michigan, Florida, and even Minnesota solidly into Trump’s camp.
On this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, we look into the what the mainstream media wont tell us: what exactly has President Trump done for the black community?
Now black support for Trump is in the mid-30s. While a 30 percent approval rating doesn’t necessarily translate into a 30 percent vote-share from black Americans in 2020, 30 percent approval is significant. Even if black support for Trump were in the mid-teens on election day, that could swing states like Michigan, Florida, and even Minnesota solidly into Trump’s camp.
On this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, we look into the what the mainstream media wont tell us: what exactly has President Trump done for the black community?
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