1111-2023 – Lynn Says Save With Packages, Plus Arithmetic, Intention And Clothing!

We have some impressive savings for you in November. Lynn walks you through taking advantage of packages and coupons. And then, she switches gears and talks about clothing and what is in some of today’s clothing. That leads into intention and how you can make changes in your life according to Raymon Grace, a dowser from Virginia using intention in many interesting scenarios. And he emphasizes you can do it to! Don’t miss Lynn’s blogs—be sure you are signed up for her emails. https://plasmaenergysoluton.com



Here is a link to Raymon Grace Interview on Intention! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flovRz6Nd4o

And two more things to pay attention to:

Internet IDs? Why?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDZDB5uXJow

https://rumble.com/v3uxhjk-bank-for-international-settlements-monetary-mayhem.html food games?





Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.



Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.









