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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 2:41-52
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20 views • February 28, 2021
The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 2:41-52
Matured - Jesus As the Unique Son of God, Experienced Human Life Fully and Without Sin.
Many know the feeling of being left behind or leaving someone behind. Our attention led us one way while the rest of the group went the other way. We may have been on the other end when we realized someone in our group was no longer with us. After celebrating the Passover in Jerusalem, Mary and Joseph found themselves separated from Jesus as they journeyed back to Nazareth. This account gives us a glimpse into the uniqueness of Jesus. Share about a time you or someone in your group became physically separated. What lessons did you learn about yourself as a result of that separation?
Matured - Jesus As the Unique Son of God, Experienced Human Life Fully and Without Sin.
Many know the feeling of being left behind or leaving someone behind. Our attention led us one way while the rest of the group went the other way. We may have been on the other end when we realized someone in our group was no longer with us. After celebrating the Passover in Jerusalem, Mary and Joseph found themselves separated from Jesus as they journeyed back to Nazareth. This account gives us a glimpse into the uniqueness of Jesus. Share about a time you or someone in your group became physically separated. What lessons did you learn about yourself as a result of that separation?
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