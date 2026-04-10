Tick Tock, Watch the Clock Devil 4-9-26@9:17 PM Shared 4-10-26

A word of warning to the kingdom of darkness from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning technology in the upper heavens. Take your questions, if any to Lord Jesus Christ in prayer and try, test and discern all things in His great name according to the Holy Word of God.

John 13:27 And after the sop Satan entered into him. Then said Jesus unto him, That thou doest, do quickly.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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