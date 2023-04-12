‘They want to increase costs for the average American’: Byron Donalds

Republican Florida Congressman Byron Donalds says the EPA does not have the legislative authority to implement its new restrictions on auto emissions and explains why Biden’s green agenda will only make the U.S. more reliant on China on ‘Kudlow.’
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.