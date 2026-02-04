BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Turning Epstein files into another fake Trump vs Clinton culture war
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1347 followers
0
57 views • 23 hours ago

Epstein’s last laugh? Elites trying to turn him into just another fake Trump vs. Clinton culture war

💬“Why are Republicans so interested in Bill and Hillary Clinton? It’s cause they’re trying to distract from the fact that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. In those files there’s highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children,” House Dems vice chair Ted Lieu told reporters.

👉Deputy AG Todd Blanche’s claims that “it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein” is simply wrong, Lieu stressed. “If Jeffrey Epstein was human trafficking minors for these sex parties, and you show up and patronize the establishment at that party, yes, you’re guilty!” (Cynthia.. this video posted yesterday by me)

📌Per the latest from the DoJ’s Epstein Library, Trump is mentioned in the files ~4.9k times. The Clintons? 3.3k times. Ehud Barak? 4k. Bill Gates? 2.4k. Prince Andrew? 1.9k. This is a global, satanic criminal conspiracy spanning politics, finance, culture, the media, technology and ideology. It’s not about your fake Red vs. Blue drivel, Lieu.

Cynthia... (🚨 Bill and Hillary Clinton are set to testify in the Epstein probe on February 26–27, House Oversight Chairman James Comer wrote on X)


👍 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
