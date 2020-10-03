© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ENDGAME: COVID19 - ID2020 - Mark of the Beast
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • October 03, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down how President Trump is in great danger as he’s being given a combination of never-before-used experimental drugs at Walter Reed Hospital.
Medical malpractice could be the perfect way for the Deep State to remove Trump, as most Americans would simply believe he died from COVID-19 complications rather than deliberately assassinated.
---------------------------
Problem [Covid19] - Reaction [ID2020] - Solution - [Mark of the Beast] Coding every human on earth, to buy, sell, trade and work. Only from the mind of Satan. Diabolical.
-----------------------
The Problem Reaction Solution Paradigm (The Hegelian Dialectic)
http://www.nwotoday.com/the-hegelian-process
-----------------------
Revelation [Apocalypse] 13
16 And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads.
17 And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six. [666]
Medical malpractice could be the perfect way for the Deep State to remove Trump, as most Americans would simply believe he died from COVID-19 complications rather than deliberately assassinated.
---------------------------
Problem [Covid19] - Reaction [ID2020] - Solution - [Mark of the Beast] Coding every human on earth, to buy, sell, trade and work. Only from the mind of Satan. Diabolical.
-----------------------
The Problem Reaction Solution Paradigm (The Hegelian Dialectic)
http://www.nwotoday.com/the-hegelian-process
-----------------------
Revelation [Apocalypse] 13
16 And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads.
17 And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six. [666]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.