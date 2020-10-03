ENDGAME: COVID19 - ID2020 - Mark of the Beast

Alex Jones breaks down how President Trump is in great danger as he’s being given a combination of never-before-used experimental drugs at Walter Reed Hospital.Medical malpractice could be the perfect way for the Deep State to remove Trump, as most Americans would simply believe he died from COVID-19 complications rather than deliberately assassinated.---------------------------Problem [Covid19] - Reaction [ID2020] - Solution - [Mark of the Beast] Coding every human on earth, to buy, sell, trade and work. Only from the mind of Satan. Diabolical.-----------------------The Problem Reaction Solution Paradigm (The Hegelian Dialectic)-----------------------Revelation [Apocalypse] 1316 And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads.17 And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.18 Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six. [666]