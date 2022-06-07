THE GREAT CULLING

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TheCrowhouse
89380 subscribers
https://thecrowhouse.com
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Dogecoin:
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XRP:
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1,044 athlete cardiac arrests, 683 dead - all with covid shots
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/health-healing/1-044-athlete-cardiac-arrests-683-dead-all-with-covid-shots/#.YpcMHox5yos.mailto
100 children hospitalised with rare post-Covid illness in Australia
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/parenting/kids/100-children-hospitalised-with-rare-postcovid-illness-in-australia/news-story/91a6d3cbc1929eb0278fa39468cb427a
Power and gas shortage warning amid icy polar blast | 9 News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKXT4K7Mc8s
Comrade Jacinda Ardern
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47eOnyDPmc0
HYPER-REALITY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJg02ivYzSs
Frank Zappa on Schools and Parenting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9PGaU7iCFk
it may be possible to perform mouth-to-mouth CPR while wearing a face mask
https://twitter.com/9NewsAUS/status/1532868815490428928
Electric bus bursts into flames, sets nearby vehicles on fire in China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T71cVhxG_v4
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!