Monica Kennedy: By following the G-Translators and Mr. Miles Guo, I am very familiar with the New Federal State of China

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Monica Kennedy(GETTR: @monicakennedy) interviewed by Tia: By following the G-Translators (@GTranslators_1) and Mr. Miles Guo(@MilesGuo), I am very familiar with the New Federal State of China. Americans should show a little courage and stand up as I did and introduce the NFSC to people around them and tell them that this group of righteous people is taking down the Chinese Communist Party.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 小柯基采访建筑商莫妮卡·肯尼迪(GETTR: @monicakennedy)：通过在盖特上关注秘翻组 (@GTranslators_1) ，关注郭先生 (@MilesGuo) ，我对新中国联邦非常熟悉。美国人应该拿出一点勇气，像我一样站出来，把新中国联邦介绍给周围的人，告诉他们，这群正义之士在消灭中国共产党。





