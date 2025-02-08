BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
✈️Intense❗️Russian Su-25 Aircraft Shot Down near Toretsk using a man-portable air defense system - search-and-rescue team attacked too
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
1
2 months ago

 Added more updated details after, below this:

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down near Toretsk using a man-portable air defense system. Footage of the incident has been shared by Ukrainian sources. (at 02: closeup past tree line)

A search-and-rescue team arriving by helicopter came under attack from FPV drones. A Mi-8 helicopter was forced to withdraw from the danger zone but later returned to extract special forces personnel and the Su-25 pilot, who reportedly ejected and survived. 

More about this: 

The enemy shot down our Su-25: footage of the heroic operation to rescue a pilot under enemy fire

▪️The video shows the moment the Su-25 attack aircraft crashed near the village of Zaitsevo in the Dzerzhinsky (Toretsky) direction.

▪️The combat aircraft was shot down by a MANPAD, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claim.

▪️Our pilot successfully ejected and a rescue team arrived at the site of his landing.

▪️At the moment of landing, the Mi-8 helicopter was attacked by three enemy FPV drones at once.

▪️But they were unable to destroy the helicopter and the group, and the helicopter was able to fly away with the rescued pilot.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
