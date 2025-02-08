✈️Intense❗️Russian Su-25 Aircraft Shot Down near Toretsk using a man-portable air defense system - search-and-rescue team attacked too

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Added more updated details after, below this:
A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down near Toretsk using a man-portable air defense system. Footage of the incident has been shared by Ukrainian sources. (at 02: closeup past tree line)
A search-and-rescue team arriving by helicopter came under attack from FPV drones. A Mi-8 helicopter was forced to withdraw from the danger zone but later returned to extract special forces personnel and the Su-25 pilot, who reportedly ejected and survived.
More about this:
The enemy shot down our Su-25: footage of the heroic operation to rescue a pilot under enemy fire
▪️The video shows the moment the Su-25 attack aircraft crashed near the village of Zaitsevo in the Dzerzhinsky (Toretsky) direction.
▪️The combat aircraft was shot down by a MANPAD, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claim.
▪️Our pilot successfully ejected and a rescue team arrived at the site of his landing.
▪️At the moment of landing, the Mi-8 helicopter was attacked by three enemy FPV drones at once.
▪️But they were unable to destroy the helicopter and the group, and the helicopter was able to fly away with the rescued pilot.