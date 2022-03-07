A Beijing Man Working in Ukraine Angrily Denounces Ignorant Young CCP Supporters

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02/28/2022 Ji Xian: The common people just want to be able to live. All banking systems are shut down. Putin can no longer represent all Russians. Which country’s self-defense war was fought in the capital of another country? I respect life, man has the right to live.