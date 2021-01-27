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“Hunger Games” Producer Talks About Hollywood Pedophiles
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1813 views • January 27, 2021
We've known about this for over 100 years, yet Hollywood has an economy that is stronger and more robust than most developing countries today. It’s time to make Pelosi’s and Kamala Harris' state answer for their crimes against children and their slave trade.
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