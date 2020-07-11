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BANNED ON YOUTUBE: 🔴LIVE: NOW What Do You Think Of COVID-19? Open Discussion/LIVE Panel | 1st Amendment Platform.
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41 views • July 11, 2020
The facts are pouring in and everyone can agree there are some strange #anomalies surrounding #COVID_19. The increase in cases match perfectly the increase in testing and the actual percentage of positives remains consistent. The death count is not only lowering, but over 50% of the COVID death column are elderly, in the states where governors ordered COVID patients into nursing homes. Truthful doctors and scientists are being banned/censored en masse on mainstream social media.
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What are YOUR feelings and thoughts? JOIN the live panel and let’s #TacoBoutIt.
🙏SUBSCRIBE, Like, Share and Comment below it REALLY helps me when you do.
🗣See Something/Say Something. If you SEE something you like, SAY something to your homies, then send them the link.
💰TIPS are appreciated and help me to continue creating this stellar content for you.
=====WE HAVE BEEN DEMONETIZED BY YOUTUBE=====
Support The Channel:
For Over 45 Years LegalShield™ Has Brought Affordable Access To Legal Services. Even Start Your Own Home Business TODAY!
Get The Info:
https://JustAnotherLegal.com 👀
===============
PAYPAL: https://PayPal.me/JustAnotherChannel
CASH APP: https://cash.app/$JustAnotherChannel
VENMO: https://venmo.com/JustAnotherChannel
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/JustAnotherChannel
To Donate Bitcoin: (Copy/Paste BTC Wallet Address) 3Cq4X9fYg6XivQeYkj994kkzaPoRNveF8u
Visit THESE Sponsors:
https://JustAnotherChannel.Store (Just Another Channel MERCH)
https://HiHoNanosilver.com (High Quality Nano-Silver Infused Products)
https://JustAnotherLegal.com (Low-Cost Legal Services)
Backup Channels:
SUBSCRIBE/EMAIL/NEWSLETTER: https://JustAnotherChannel.com
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/JustAnotherChannel
PERISCOPE: https://www.pscp.tv/JustAnotherChannel/follow
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/justanotherchannel
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/justanotherchannel
D-LIVE: https://dlive.tv/JustAnotherChannel (IF you know how to help me use D-Live, hit me up 🙏)
Contact Brandon:
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/justanotherchannel
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/justanotherchanneldotcom/
E-MAIL: [email protected]
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