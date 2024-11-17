"The Iron Fist States of America!" 11-17-24

“The Stasi States of America!” A Prophetic Warning By Pastor Benjamin Faircloth“America, you’ve sold your soul for peace and safety! You’veexchanged My Lordship for the ruling of a king! A man made in

My Image who speaks great words of pride, poisoned promises,

and enchantments of a carnal life! America, you’ve been fooled

once again. Know ye not that a leopard cannot change his spots,

yet out of your lust and deception, you’ve sold your soul for

another day in the lap of luxury! But I tell you this day, the mask

of deception is coming off and you are soon to see the Iron Fist of

totalitarianism, the spirit of anarchy will be released on your nation and your government will initiate the flames that will burn without resolve! Oh America, how far you have fallen! Your nakedness is exposed for the world to see. Like Israel who runed away from Me, you have turned from TRUTH and now you will believe a LIE!

To My Church, My Precious Bride, FEAR NOT! Hold fast to truth,

stay anchored in My Love and know that every storm that comes

across your nation, is not to destroy you, to be refine you!”



