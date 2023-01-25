Situation Update, Jan 25, 2023 - To be INFORMED in 2023 is to be seen as an IMPOSSIBLE GENIUS by the oblivious masses

0:00 Intro

4:50 Knowledge

15:22 Beetroot Juice

19:50 Insane California

29:40 Netherlands

31:50 Ukraine

35:21 NYSE

53:07 Dr. Basima Williams





- The oblivious masses are ASTONISHED to meet someone who has KNOWLEDGE and skills

- Our world is so dumbed down that being ignorant is considered "normal"

- Beetroot juice found to sharply increase muscle performance during training

- California's new tax plan would HOUND ex-Californians and force them to pay tax AFTER they move away

- California claims ETERNAL ownership over your worldwide assets, including stocks, art and real estate

- Why people with money will FLEE California, Illinois and New York

- Democrat states will turn to widespread CONFISCATION of assets

- There will be highway checkpoints to PREVENT Californians from FLEEING

- NYSE goes down as latest "glitch" proves the financial system is super fragile

- Special report on getting out of the banking system before it implodes

- Netherlands shuts down Europe's LARGEST natural gas field as Europe commits industrial SUICIDE

- Ukraine rocked by totally predictable CORRUPTION as top govt. officials caught laundering aid money

- Interview on functional medicine and how to achieve a personal health revolution





