"We have alien bodies and they are hiding it from you" SHOCKING UFO testimony w Dr. Steven Greer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Steven Greer joins the program to reveal explosive testimony regarding the recovery of extraterrestrial bodies and the hidden interdimensional nature of UFO origins. This investigation dives deep into the Pentagon's most classified secrets to uncover why these world-changing truths are being kept from the public. Explore the shocking evidence behind a decades-long cover-up that challenges everything we know about our place in the universe.