01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan were protesting against Paul Hastings collusion with CCP in Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi ,Tokyo

https://gettr.com/post/p26q50393ec01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan were protesting against Paul Hastings collusion with CCP in Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi ,Tokyo. Fellow fighter Mr. Tomato talked about his mother became critically ill during the Chinese New Year, but he cannot go back to take care of her. He feels very anxious and heartbroken. As MC Wenyi said that we will remember this debt and must let CCP pays it back.

01/23/2023 对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友在东京六本木普衡办公大楼抗议普衡与中共勾结。战友番茄先生谈到中国新年期间她母亲病危，但他不能回去照顾母亲， 感到非常着急和心如刀绞。 正如MC 文艺所说，我们会记住这笔债，一定要让中共偿还。





