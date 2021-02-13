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Notable Resignations Worldwide, 7.1 Japan Quake, Covid Mutating Several Times in Hosts, John Moore Interview, Earth Changes, and More 12.13.2021
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2512 views • February 13, 2021
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Notable Resignations Worldwide: https://www.resignation.info/list
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Man had active coronavirus infection for 5 months that mutated several times, researchers say: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/man-had-active-coronavirus-infection-for-5-months-that-mutated-several-times-researchers-say
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INTERVIEW: John Moore “The Liberty Man” warns of Planet X fly-by, pole shift, asteroid impacts and government cover-ups:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-12-john-moore-planet-x-pole-shift-asteroid-impacts.html
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.13.2021):
Powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolts Fukushima area: https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/02/13/national/earthquake-fukushima/
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000dher/executive
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Enhanced volcanic activity in Indonesia: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/sinabung-raung-eruptions-indonesia-video.html
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This is going to be REALLY BIG! Power Outages: https://youtu.be/VeFegmgQgPE
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It Begins: Biden Will Allow Asylum Seekers Waiting in Mexico to Enter the U.S.: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/12/it-begins-biden-will-allow-asylum-seekers-waiting-in-mexico-into-the-u-s-n1425199
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It's Here?! Drones Dropping Something Strange In The Sky: https://youtu.be/1A5MkRCSJV4
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Another Medical Professional in the Prime of Life DEAD Weeks After Receiving Vaccine: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/another-medical-professional-in-the-prime-of-life-dead-weeks-after-receiving-the-mrna-experimental-injection-as-memphis-mourns-loss-of-36-year-old-doctor/
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Fauci demands America use children as human guinea pigs for covid vaccine experiments: https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/fauci-demands-america-use-children-as-human-guinea-pigs-for-covid-vaccine-experiments-3037827.html
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The Great Vaccine Scam: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/vasko-kohlmayer/the-great-vaccine-scam/
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Pentagon approves 20 more COVID-19 vaccination teams: https://apnews.com/article/emergency-management-coronavirus-pandemic-john-kirby-lloyd-austin-d9cd5b2fa13cbd3fa5c9ac4d71d0370c
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Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-pete-buttigieg-bd9661efc8614bca3e64b91f96f05b6d
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Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites: https://apnews.com/article/oklahoma-coronavirus-pandemic-tulsa-oklahoma-city-9c51e23ddad50ebe824b511e2d5468d0
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Notable Resignations Worldwide: https://www.resignation.info/list
--
Man had active coronavirus infection for 5 months that mutated several times, researchers say: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/man-had-active-coronavirus-infection-for-5-months-that-mutated-several-times-researchers-say
--
INTERVIEW: John Moore “The Liberty Man” warns of Planet X fly-by, pole shift, asteroid impacts and government cover-ups:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-12-john-moore-planet-x-pole-shift-asteroid-impacts.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.13.2021):
Powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolts Fukushima area: https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/02/13/national/earthquake-fukushima/
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000dher/executive
--
Enhanced volcanic activity in Indonesia: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/sinabung-raung-eruptions-indonesia-video.html
--
This is going to be REALLY BIG! Power Outages: https://youtu.be/VeFegmgQgPE
--
It Begins: Biden Will Allow Asylum Seekers Waiting in Mexico to Enter the U.S.: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/12/it-begins-biden-will-allow-asylum-seekers-waiting-in-mexico-into-the-u-s-n1425199
--
It's Here?! Drones Dropping Something Strange In The Sky: https://youtu.be/1A5MkRCSJV4
--
Another Medical Professional in the Prime of Life DEAD Weeks After Receiving Vaccine: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/another-medical-professional-in-the-prime-of-life-dead-weeks-after-receiving-the-mrna-experimental-injection-as-memphis-mourns-loss-of-36-year-old-doctor/
--
Fauci demands America use children as human guinea pigs for covid vaccine experiments: https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/fauci-demands-america-use-children-as-human-guinea-pigs-for-covid-vaccine-experiments-3037827.html
--
The Great Vaccine Scam: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/vasko-kohlmayer/the-great-vaccine-scam/
--
Pentagon approves 20 more COVID-19 vaccination teams: https://apnews.com/article/emergency-management-coronavirus-pandemic-john-kirby-lloyd-austin-d9cd5b2fa13cbd3fa5c9ac4d71d0370c
--
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-pete-buttigieg-bd9661efc8614bca3e64b91f96f05b6d
--
Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites: https://apnews.com/article/oklahoma-coronavirus-pandemic-tulsa-oklahoma-city-9c51e23ddad50ebe824b511e2d5468d0
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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