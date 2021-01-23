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Are George Floyd Riots the Beginning of Civil War ANTIFA + Evil Ideology; Threats to our Republic
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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30 views • January 23, 2021
The George Floyd death has lit a powder keg under the American Republic. Antifa, a domestic terrorist, organization has gone out of its way to try to push America off the rails, along with Black Lives Matter, and looting. As Minneapolis and other cities burn to the ground, what are we to do as society to deal with this and recover some semblance of cohesion.

#BLM #riots #Antifa
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americaantifablack lives matterlootingamerican civil wargeorge floydgeorge floyd murdergeorge floyd deathmilitary rulebad copsamerican republicantifa domestic terroristterror organization antifaminneapolis protestorsburn to the grounddestruction of propertyminnesota businesses
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy