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Are George Floyd Riots the Beginning of Civil War ANTIFA + Evil Ideology; Threats to our Republic
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30 views • January 23, 2021
The George Floyd death has lit a powder keg under the American Republic. Antifa, a domestic terrorist, organization has gone out of its way to try to push America off the rails, along with Black Lives Matter, and looting. As Minneapolis and other cities burn to the ground, what are we to do as society to deal with this and recover some semblance of cohesion.
#BLM #riots #Antifa
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#BLM #riots #Antifa
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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