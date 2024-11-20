A little ditty for Mike Adams & his god... NASA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
.... We tell him and show him and provide documentation and empirical scientific evidence, out the wazoo, yet he want's nothing to do with any of that, he has undying, unwavering, full hearted, faith, in NASA, unquestionable loyalty.... NASA is indeed, his god. His mind is closed tight on this. A closed mind, means a stagnant mind. A stagnant mind will eventually, rot. Then the worms will come. And they will feast