💉💉💉 NO VAXX = NO PAY FOR TEACHERS IN QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

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WTF??? This makes no sense whatsoever!
Video sourced from MilkBarTV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MilkBarTV
You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/
UK's Yellow Card Scheme - Vaccine injury/death reporting system: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mr. K F - Never Give Up
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/