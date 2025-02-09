BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Betrayal of the Climate Movement The dirty business of the super-rich
Kla.TV - English
151 views • 2 months ago

Mass exodus from climate alliances: Investors and political players are backing out. Does this mean that all the efforts of the many people worldwide who are committed to environmental protection have been in vain? No, not suddenly. See how the climate movement was built by the biggest destroyers of the environment and installed from the start as part of a gigantic business model. Discover how upstanding environmentalists have been skilfully sidelined so that unscrupulous environmental criminals can continue their destructive work unhindered. You will be surprised...

Keywords
environmentclimatechangegretathunbergernstwolff
