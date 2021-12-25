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074 - The Tomorrow War, Storm On The Horizon - Veith - What's Up Prof? 74
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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53 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 74 we look at the catastrophic flooding in Europe and China. We discuss some statistics of the vaccines and we analyse the movie “The Tomorrow War” that has recently been released and its possible insinuations to the end time scenario.

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Full Movie Buy
https://www.littlelightstudios.tv/product/pseudology-art-lying/

Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Full Movie Rent
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/pseudology/82048854

Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Introduction
https://youtu.be/iewHyYnAxq4

Little Light Studios YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ

WION YouTube Channel - Gravitas: Germany witnesses 'once-in-a-millennium' floods
https://youtu.be/kfcJjh2q8s0

DW News YouTube Channel - At least 1 million new COVID-19 cases in Africa in one month
https://youtu.be/uIDaM-Ozo6c

DW News YouTube Channel - China: Heavy rains cause deadly floods in Henan province
https://youtu.be/ZSuGlYLicLQ

Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - French President Emmanuel Macron has ‘gone mad’
https://youtu.be/l9uD_ScMc40

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel - Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on vaccines
https://youtu.be/rnuIt0orBIY

laymanlowe YouTube Channel – The Tomorrow War & Seventh-day Adventists?
https://youtu.be/5RxNVyH07CU

BookItCJ Rumble Channel - 45K DEAD FROM THE COVID SHOT - Watch Atty Renz lay out his lawsuit
https://rumble.com/vk1vsx-45k-dead-from-the-covid-shot-watch-atty-renz-lay-out-his-lawsuit.html

https://indianexpress.com/article/world/floods-thrust-climate-change-to-center-of-german-campaign-as-toll-mounts-7410270/

https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/18/5522-people-have-died-within-28-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-scotland-according-to-public-health-scotland/

https://publichealthscotland.scot/publications/covid-19-statistical-report/covid-19-statistical-report-23-june-2021/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/freedom-of-information-request-reveals-5522-people-have-died-within-28-days-of-receiving-covid-19-vaccines-in-scotland/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/18928-dead-1-8-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/

https://www.adrreports.eu/en/background.html

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/19/facebook-isnt-killing-people-biden-says-as-he-walks-back-attack-over-vaccine-lies.html

https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-flagging-misinformation-facebook-psaki-cia-bryan-dean-wright

https://www.foxnews.com/us/los-angeles-shoplifters-tj-maxx-california

Last Day Events, p. 135.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+135.2&;suggestion=0

Last Day Events, p. 135.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+135.3&;suggestion=0
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithparadisefreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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