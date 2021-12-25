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074 - The Tomorrow War, Storm On The Horizon - Veith - What's Up Prof? 74
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53 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 74 we look at the catastrophic flooding in Europe and China. We discuss some statistics of the vaccines and we analyse the movie “The Tomorrow War” that has recently been released and its possible insinuations to the end time scenario.
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Full Movie Buy
https://www.littlelightstudios.tv/product/pseudology-art-lying/
Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Full Movie Rent
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/pseudology/82048854
Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Introduction
https://youtu.be/iewHyYnAxq4
Little Light Studios YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
WION YouTube Channel - Gravitas: Germany witnesses 'once-in-a-millennium' floods
https://youtu.be/kfcJjh2q8s0
DW News YouTube Channel - At least 1 million new COVID-19 cases in Africa in one month
https://youtu.be/uIDaM-Ozo6c
DW News YouTube Channel - China: Heavy rains cause deadly floods in Henan province
https://youtu.be/ZSuGlYLicLQ
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - French President Emmanuel Macron has ‘gone mad’
https://youtu.be/l9uD_ScMc40
Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel - Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on vaccines
https://youtu.be/rnuIt0orBIY
laymanlowe YouTube Channel – The Tomorrow War & Seventh-day Adventists?
https://youtu.be/5RxNVyH07CU
BookItCJ Rumble Channel - 45K DEAD FROM THE COVID SHOT - Watch Atty Renz lay out his lawsuit
https://rumble.com/vk1vsx-45k-dead-from-the-covid-shot-watch-atty-renz-lay-out-his-lawsuit.html
https://indianexpress.com/article/world/floods-thrust-climate-change-to-center-of-german-campaign-as-toll-mounts-7410270/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/18/5522-people-have-died-within-28-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-scotland-according-to-public-health-scotland/
https://publichealthscotland.scot/publications/covid-19-statistical-report/covid-19-statistical-report-23-june-2021/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/freedom-of-information-request-reveals-5522-people-have-died-within-28-days-of-receiving-covid-19-vaccines-in-scotland/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/18928-dead-1-8-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
https://www.adrreports.eu/en/background.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/19/facebook-isnt-killing-people-biden-says-as-he-walks-back-attack-over-vaccine-lies.html
https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-flagging-misinformation-facebook-psaki-cia-bryan-dean-wright
https://www.foxnews.com/us/los-angeles-shoplifters-tj-maxx-california
Last Day Events, p. 135.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+135.2&;suggestion=0
Last Day Events, p. 135.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+135.3&;suggestion=0
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Full Movie Buy
https://www.littlelightstudios.tv/product/pseudology-art-lying/
Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Full Movie Rent
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/pseudology/82048854
Pseudology: The Art of Lying – Introduction
https://youtu.be/iewHyYnAxq4
Little Light Studios YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
WION YouTube Channel - Gravitas: Germany witnesses 'once-in-a-millennium' floods
https://youtu.be/kfcJjh2q8s0
DW News YouTube Channel - At least 1 million new COVID-19 cases in Africa in one month
https://youtu.be/uIDaM-Ozo6c
DW News YouTube Channel - China: Heavy rains cause deadly floods in Henan province
https://youtu.be/ZSuGlYLicLQ
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - French President Emmanuel Macron has ‘gone mad’
https://youtu.be/l9uD_ScMc40
Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel - Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on vaccines
https://youtu.be/rnuIt0orBIY
laymanlowe YouTube Channel – The Tomorrow War & Seventh-day Adventists?
https://youtu.be/5RxNVyH07CU
BookItCJ Rumble Channel - 45K DEAD FROM THE COVID SHOT - Watch Atty Renz lay out his lawsuit
https://rumble.com/vk1vsx-45k-dead-from-the-covid-shot-watch-atty-renz-lay-out-his-lawsuit.html
https://indianexpress.com/article/world/floods-thrust-climate-change-to-center-of-german-campaign-as-toll-mounts-7410270/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/18/5522-people-have-died-within-28-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-scotland-according-to-public-health-scotland/
https://publichealthscotland.scot/publications/covid-19-statistical-report/covid-19-statistical-report-23-june-2021/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/freedom-of-information-request-reveals-5522-people-have-died-within-28-days-of-receiving-covid-19-vaccines-in-scotland/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/18928-dead-1-8-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
https://www.adrreports.eu/en/background.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/19/facebook-isnt-killing-people-biden-says-as-he-walks-back-attack-over-vaccine-lies.html
https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-flagging-misinformation-facebook-psaki-cia-bryan-dean-wright
https://www.foxnews.com/us/los-angeles-shoplifters-tj-maxx-california
Last Day Events, p. 135.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+135.2&;suggestion=0
Last Day Events, p. 135.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+135.3&;suggestion=0
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