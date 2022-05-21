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I Built Back Better
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132 views • May 21, 2022
I Built Back Better
I’m Back! Better than ever? You be the judge. I’ve still left some room for improvement.
Ubuntu wasn’t working for me. Maybe it wasn’t working because I’m not geeky enough. It wasn’t through lack of trying though.
New insights and I’m back to publishing regularly. Check out the new and improved video.
Please like the video and follow/subscribe to this channel so you don’t miss out.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
I’m Back! Better than ever? You be the judge. I’ve still left some room for improvement.
Ubuntu wasn’t working for me. Maybe it wasn’t working because I’m not geeky enough. It wasn’t through lack of trying though.
New insights and I’m back to publishing regularly. Check out the new and improved video.
Please like the video and follow/subscribe to this channel so you don’t miss out.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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