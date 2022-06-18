Moderna & Pfizer COVID Vaccines for Children Under 5 Approved by the FDA

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https://gnews.org/post/p5q3aaaa
06/15/2022 Moderna and Pfizer both voted unanimously by an FDA advisory panel today. Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose, 25 microgram vaccine; Pfizer’s dose, which is now a three-dose, 3 microgram dose vaccine. FDA, and the CDC advisory committee, will meet this weekend and vote on Saturday afternoon on whether or not to advance both of those vaccines for use