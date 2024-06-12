Brighteon Broadcast News, June 12, 2024 – EPA-APPROVED BIOSLUDGE TERRORISM has destroyed millions of US farming acres for a century or more

- LGBT visibility and hate crimes in blue cities. (0:03)

- Israel's economy and military actions. (11:48)

- Infowars' potential liquidation and Alex Jones' impact on the brand. (16:51)

- Limitations of renewable energy sources. (22:38)

- Ivermectin pricing and availability, with mention of a cheaper alternative for pets. (28:40)

- EPA's handling of toxic sewage sludge contamination in Texas. (43:09)

- Government corruption and potential nuclear war. (1:03:33)

- Russian nuclear submarine capabilities and potential threat to US. (1:09:44)

- Iran's nuclear program and military capabilities. (1:21:55)

- Survival products and potential societal collapse. (1:47:43)

- Government's control over food supply and potential mass famine. (1:57:18)

- Military preparedness and morale, with a focus on the potential consequences of nuclear war. (2:03:50)

- Potential military invasion and sabotage in the US. (2:07:01)

- Gradualism vs catastrophism in geology and economics, with references to climate change and inflation. (2:27:08)

- Gold market manipulation and potential impact on investors. (2:33:15)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/