IVY JONES ( Coloured ), Sworn In For The State, 185th To Testify

IVY JONES (coloured), sworn for the State in rebuttal at the Trial of Leo Frank in the Fulton County Superior Court of Atlanta Georgia in August 1913 (Testimony Portion From July 28 - August 21, 1913; Closing Arguments August 21-25, 1913)

I saw Jim Conley at the corner of Hunter and Forsyth Streets on April 26th 1913. He came in the saloon while I was there, between one and two o'clock. He was not drunk when I saw him. The saloon is on the opposite corner from the factory. We went on towards Conley's home. I left him at the corner of Hunter and Davis Street a little after two o'clock.