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In-Just-US above the law, Judge walks by throwing around his assumed position!
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63 views • January 18, 2020
Cop Pulls over Judge, Judge uses is position of power to get off quickly.
8,254,682 views
•Jun 13, 2019
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A HOMER
6.81K subscribers
A Lancaster County PA, Judge Dennis E. Reinaker is pulled over for tailgating and honking at an East Lampter Township officer in an unmarked police car. Dash Cam footage shows the judge using his position of power to get away with out any citation or warning.
8,254,682 views
•Jun 13, 2019
75K
11K
Share
Save
A HOMER
6.81K subscribers
A Lancaster County PA, Judge Dennis E. Reinaker is pulled over for tailgating and honking at an East Lampter Township officer in an unmarked police car. Dash Cam footage shows the judge using his position of power to get away with out any citation or warning.
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