AEWAR/Ewaranon: Tartaria HIS-Story Same Old Shit, New Coat of Paint! [22.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Footage used under Fair Use.In terms of the Static and Wooden Nickels videos I refer to in this - they can be found below. Well worth watching. Wooden’s discussion on it starts at 11 minute mark but worth watching the whole exchange.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKdVvMxV-1o&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFoR0Q-Tmmg&t=0s





Pinned by AEWAR

I’ve started using the community section of this channel but then realised that, apart from some good thinkers and a fraction of trolls, most will not see the stuff I put there. So I have decided to open Aewar’s Miscellany - a place where I can upload random videos on different subjects without the formality of a series but that keeps the spirit of a “post”. The first is in the same vein as my recent community posts but different topics will follow.





I’m sure the new commonplace “he’s been got to,” “controlled op,” “I cannot trust you, you’ve lost all credibility,” responses will pour in below. But again to save confusion and repetition. I no longer stand by: the impossible architecture hypothesis; architecture working with cosmic energy; a grand reset in the 19th century; and any form of old one world civilisation.





I do still stand by: the earth not being a globe; resets are real and my new series explores the grand reset at the end of the middle ages; historical fabrication is very real; hidden secrets and mysteries of architecture in general; the middle ages could very well have been a peaceful time but I am still working through this and do not have enough evidence yet; water is very mysterious and I want to revive our lost historical connection with it; and yes star forts are still a mystery to me.





In terms of the Static and Wooden Nickels videos I refer to in this - they can be found below. Well worth watching. Wooden’s discussion on it starts at 11 minute mark but worth watching the whole exchange.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKdVvMxV-1o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFoR0Q-Tmmg

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Joshua

3 hours ago (edited)

I actually agree with most of this. The Middle Ages were also called “the dark ages” and that’s when the “reset” really happened. That was the end of Christs reign. Of course they would call His reign “the dark ages,” or “Tartaria.” Tartarus was where God imprisoned the angels that fell and bred with human women. But you are giving “them” to much credit.





Reset One: At our beginning after God made the earth formless and void, when satan had layed the nations low.





Reset Two: The Mighty Flood.





Reset Three: Babylon





Reset Four: The End of Christs Reign.





All resets were caused by God Himself. “They” don’t have the kind of power you think they do. We are in satans little season, and the end of Christs Reign was more likely about three hundred years ago. We can’t even trust that “the dark ages,” were five hundred years ago. Why would satans little season be half a season? God is not a liar and He said a full season is a thousand years. He didn’t say “satan will be given half a season.” One thing to consider though is that The Bible says the earth will endure forever and that God would make a new earth. He also said that the old earth would flee from Him before the judgment throne. So it is possible that it’s all over and we are the work for The Saints who may exist now in eternity on the new earth away from us. That wouldn’t mean that we have been abandoned though. It means God isn’t a liar and The Saints will have work to do for eternity. For eternity men may be born on the old earth to come and believe The Gospel that after death they may join Jesus and The Saints on the new earth in their glorified bodies. Either way The Gospel and salvation has been and always will be by faith alone in Christ alone.





8,397 viewsJun 22, 2022

AEWAR - 20.4K subscribers

https://youtu.be/UIpH1aZ7Rr8

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ