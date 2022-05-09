X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [JB] Backtracking, The People See Right Through It, [CB] Confirms Economic Implosion

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[JB] Backtracking, The People See Right Through It, [CB] Confirms Economic Implosion
[JB] is now blaming the MAGA movement for the inflation that he created with the help of the [CB]. Now he is going to reduce the inflation, this will fail, this is not what the [CB] wants. Fuel prices are on the rise. The [CB] confirms an economic crash is coming. Bitcoin used to purchase a home.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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