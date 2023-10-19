Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A message from Yanis Varoufakis on Palestine (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1907 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel DiEM25 at:-

https://youtu.be/rzh72EzLC2E?si=zVCd0X3BRkPU1TwA

  #israel #gaza #palestineA message from DiEM25's Yanis Varoufakis in support of the people of Palestine, and the Institute for Palestine Studies.


SUPPORT US

---------------------

Join DiEM25: https://diem25.org/join​

Donate to DiEM25: https://diem25.org/donate

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/DiEM25official


#israel #gaza #palestine


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket