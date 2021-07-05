© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT ONLY TOOK 3 MINUETS FOR THIS GUY TO KEEL OVER...AND HIS KILLERS WERE SO PREPARED AND HELPFUL
Follow
0
Share
Report
390 views • July 05, 2021
Do you get the feeling that in many cases they are just grabbing useful idiots off the street to jab people and then when it goes bad they don't know what to do? I have noticed that slapping and running around seems to be the key to helping those in the process of dying. CPR does not seem to be an option. Oh well I guess it makes sense, they were after all hired to kill.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.