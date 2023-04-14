The Dangerous Slope From Transgenderism to Transhumanism

Every day, Americans are assaulted by psychological warfare demanding they accept "transgenderism." But the "trans" agenda goes far beyond creating tolerance for people with gender dysphoria. There’s a diabolical agenda to ultimately eradicate biological humanity, whether "trans" activists know it or not. In this episode, we look at powerful and influential figures in technology and trans activism who admit this is the goal.
Also, The New American's editorial team has a lively discussion about whether things are getting worse or better.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.