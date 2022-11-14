JD Farag Prophecy Update: What Would Jesus Say About All This?

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JD Farag
Nov 13, 2022
Pastor JD answers from the scriptures, the question of, “What Would Jesus Say About All This?” specifically concerning prophecies in the Bible.
Transcript and links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrNWRoNmg0P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=